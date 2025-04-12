'Held his hands up' - Grant McCann's verdict on Billy Sharp red card in Doncaster Rovers' draw

Billy Sharp is given his marching orders. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann had little complaints about Billy Sharp's bizarre red card against AFC Wimbledon.

Rovers had to make do with a point in a game that finished 1-1. Alistair Smith's early goal cancelled out by Jamie Sterry's second strike in as many games.

But both sides ended with ten men: Jake Reeves was dismissed in the first half for a high tackle on Harry Clifton before Rovers' sub Sharp was inexplicably sent off within a minute of his introduction - and without even touching the ball. The veteran striker was given his marching orders by referee Neil Hair after an off-the-ball incident involving the visitors' Joe Lewis during a Rovers attack.

That flashpoint was the major talking point post-match although Sharp's manager had no complaints.

He said: "Billy makes a mistake. He's an experienced player and he's held his hands up in the changing room there and I'm sure he'll be devastated. But we'll support him. From where I was it looked like he just pushed him but (on replay) it looks like it's more than that. I'll let you watch it back and see. It's frustrating to lose him but someone else will have to step up."

Rovers will soon discover the length of ban Sharp will receive, with McCann admitting that the club are unlikely to appeal.

He added: "I don't think so (appeal). When you see it back, he knows what he's done wrong. He's gutted."

The result, combined with Bradford's shock 5-4 loss at Swindon, means Rovers remain fourth and still with a game in hand that they cash in on Tuesday night at Salford City. Assessing the game against Johnnie Jackson’s side overall, McCann said: "It was a poor goal for us to concede. We need to track the run and we didn't and then we give ourselves a challenge going a goal down early.

"Then there's their red but we didn't move the ball quick enough against ten men. We were too safe.

"Second half we started a lot better and tried to get Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson into pockets but nothing came. We changed it and after Billy's red card we readjusted and then scored from something I didn't feel we did enough of - we didn't shoot enough.

"We kept passing and playing. But it was a good strike from Jamie with a bit of a deflection. We're disappointed we haven't won but we know it was a good Wimbledon team that don't concede many goals. Probably what disappointed me most was the stoppage time. We kept going but it wasn't quite to be."