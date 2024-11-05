Grant McCann nominated for prestigious award after profitable month for Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has been nominated for the League Two manager of the month gong for October.

Rovers had a largely profitable month, taking 13 points from a possible 18. They beat Barrow, Grimsby, Swindon and Bradford and were held to a draw by Crewe. The only blot on their copybook was a shock defeat at home to Bromley.

McCann is on a four-man shortlist and is up against Accrington boss John Doolan, MK Dons supremo Scott Lindsey and Port Vale manager (and former Rovers chief) Darren Moore. The winners will be announced on Friday, November 8.

McCann lifted the award last April, as Rovers put in a stellar run towards the back-end of last season and qualified for the play-offs. Incredibly, that was the first time a Rovers manager had won the monthly gong since way back in September 2018.

Rovers have a slimmed-down November in contrast to last month, with just three league games scheduled - starting with the visit of Notts County on Saturday.