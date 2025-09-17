Fresh images released of Doncaster Rovers' training ground upgrades

Doncaster Rovers have released new images of ongoing work at the club's training ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work began this summer to build a new state-of-the-art gym and medical facilities at Cantley Park. Chief executive Gavin Baldwin has previously said that the old facilities were "tired, to put it mildly" and that owner Terry Bramall saw the upgrades as "an excellent investment". He added: "Without Terry this would not be happen and it's a significant change that is happening."

Rovers have now released a stack of pictures showing the sizeable new building taking shape. The expectation is that the works will be completed before the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Grant McCann believes the upgrades to Cantley will pay dividends, especially when trying to sell the club to potential new players later down the line.

The new facility at Cantley that's taking shape. Credit: Doncaster Rovers.

"It'll be an excellent building for us," he previously told the Free Press. "It'll have a glass front and connect onto our main building. It'll be a lovely project when it gets done. I think that it'll benefit us for everything really. I think it benefits the growth of the younger players because the facilities are better. It benefits us window-to-window because no longer will we be bringing players to the stadium, we'll bring them here instead and people will want to be a part of that.

"When you drive into Cantley and see a brand new training ground and the pitches are magnificent, then it's a place that you'd want to be."

Rovers return to action this Saturday at home to AFC Wimbledon.