Former Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield lands new job at EFL side
Schofield bossed hometown club Rovers between October 2022 and May 2023 although that season was very much a damp squib with the club finishing 18th in League Two - their lowest league finish in two decades.
After his departure from the Rovers hotseat Schofield was named assistant coach at A-League side Central Coast Mariners where his time there is probably best remembered for an x-rated salute to a TV camera after being shown a red card in May 2024.
That earned him a suspension, with a statement by Football Australia saying at the time: "Schofield is prohibited from being in the dressing rooms, tunnel, field of play, technical area, or any area which the players may prepare for the Match and is prohibited from having any contact with media within 2 hours before the Grand Final. However, pursuant to the Regulations, Schofield may enter the field of play to participate in post-match presentations at the conclusion of the Match."
Reading appointed Richardson after dispensing with Noel Hunt, whose last game in charge proved to be the 1-1 draw at home to Grant McCann's side last weekend.