'He's loving it' - Grant McCann offers insight into Doncaster Rovers coaching colleague's hybrid role

Lee Glover's role at Rovers changed last summer. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Grant McCann has offered an interesting insight into the new 'hybrid' role of one of his Doncaster Rovers coaching colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Glover returned to the club in the summer of 2023, not long after McCann was re-installed as manager for a second time. In his first spell at the club Glover worked as an opposition analyst before being given the title of first-team coach second time around.

However, last summer saw a rejig among the senior staff at Rovers and Glover, 55, arguably underwent the biggest change as he was made head of recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, McCann has been explaining the hybrid nature of Glover's role and says that he still manages to help out on the training pitches at Cantley Park when time allows.

"He still comes in twice a week and comes on the training ground with us which is great," McCann told the Free Press. "But his main role with us is head of recruitment. He must go and watch about 20 games a week. He's never in the house, Lee! He probably never gets to see his wife, bless him!

"But he's loving it and it's an area Lee wanted to go into and lead that department. He's got four or five scouts that work for him but we're a hands-on staff anyway and most Tuesday nights we're out at games ourselves.

"It's just keeping an eye on potential targets or possible upcoming opponents. So not much has changed really from last year, other than adding another coach (Barry Richardson) and the fact Gloves' role has moved more into recruitment and opposition analysis.

"But as I've said many times, we've got a nice blend in terms of the staff here."

Rovers head to Crewe this weekend in the FA Cup first round proper.