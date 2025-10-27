More clarity emerges over Doncaster Rovers' trip to Lincoln City amid international call-ups

The LNER Stadium, Lincoln. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The international breaks rarely cause much disruption for Doncaster Rovers but there's been a fair bit of fretting over the upcoming one in November.

Rovers are scheduled to visit Lincoln City on Saturday, November 15. The Imps had their proposed trip to Bradford last month called off after invoking a rule that allows clubs to request a fixture be postponed should they receive three or more international call-ups.

Lincoln trio Ivan Varfolomeev, Justin Obikwu and Dexter Lembikisa are all likely to be called up by their respective countries for the November break but Imps boss Michael Skubala has admitted that ideally the Rovers clash would still go ahead.

Speaking on the issue last Friday, he said: "Every decision we make is not taken lightly, but our intention at the moment is to keep the game on. That’s our intention. Things can change, and I know it’s probably not the answer everybody wants, but our intention is to keep it on.

"We think we can manage the international players and the group, though we’ve got to look at situations with cards, sendings-off, and injuries. That can change things a bit. But we’ve been on the road for five games, and that’s our next home fixture — we really want to get a home game on."

Tickets for the fixture at Sincil Bank went on sale to Rovers fans last week with an allocation of 1,433 provided. But some supporters are querying how much notice would be given if indeed the Imps decide to call the game off.

After consulting with the EFL, the Free Press understands that home clubs have to submit such requests five days before said fixture. That would mean, as the home team, Lincoln City would need to submit the request to get the game against Rovers called off by 5pm on Sunday, November 9. Lincoln play away at Rotherham on Saturday, November 8 and with a number of their players walking a disciplinary tightrope in relation to accumulating five yellow cards (which incurs a one-match ban), it's likely that a decision may not be fully made until after the Rotherham game.