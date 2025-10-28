FA Youth Cup: Doncaster Rovers youngsters ready to take centre stage at Eco-Power Stadium

Rovers' youngsters get a rare chance to strut their stuff at the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The next generation takes centre stage at the Eco-Power Stadium this week.

Thursday night (October 30) sees Doncaster Rovers' under-18s begin their FA Youth Cup campaign as they play host to Radcliffe. Paul Green’s side are in decent fettle heading into the tie and are certainly in amongst the goals. Last weekend they drew 3-3 away at Blackpool in an entertaining encounter and prior to that they put four past Harrogate in a convincing 4-1 success. That came not long since an eye-raising 3-2 win down at Brentford in the PDL Cup.

Attentions now turn to the FA Youth Cup and the competition's rules state that games must be played at the men's home stadium meaning a rare chance for the academy players to turn out at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Last season saw Rovers fall at the first round hurdle, losing 3-0 at AFC Fylde. Ironically, that was the second straight season that the Lancashire side dumped Rovers' youths out of the competition. You have to go back to the 2021-22 campaign for the last time Rovers' under-18s made it past the first round: they triumphed 2-1 at Basford United with Jack Goodman notching a last-minute winner.

Kick-off on Thursday is 7pm and Rovers are appealing for as many supporters as possible to back the youngsters. Adult tickets are priced at just £3 although season ticket holders get free entry. Those aged 13 and under can watch the game for just £1.

"The boys are really excited and there's a buzz about the place,” said head coach Green.

"It'll be great to have as much support as we can for the young lads. Obviously we don't get this kind of feeling all the time so it'd be great if we can get people through the door and they can create an atmosphere for the boys to help them go and win."