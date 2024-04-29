Former Doncaster Rovers man - dad of current star- set to depart non-league club after lengthy stint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McGrath, who played for Rovers between 2003 and 2005, has been at the helm of non-league Mickleover since 2016. But the club, who are currently in the Southern League Premier Division play-offs, have announced the 44-year-old will depart once the season concludes.

McGrath's son Jay joined Rovers back in January from Irish club St Patrick's but after an impressive start he was laid low by injury. Now back available, he has been restricted to just seven appearances owing to the fine form of fellow centre-halves Richard Wood, Tom Anderson and Joseph Olowu as Rovers prepare to embark on their own play-off journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Mickleover said: "We can confirm that John McGrath and his management team have confirmed they will be leaving Mickleover FC after eight very successful years.

"They will remain in charge throughout the play-offs. Mickleover FC want to thank John and his management team for everything they have done for the club over the last eight years and on behalf of the committee and all supporters, wish you all the very best for the future.