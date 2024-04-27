Rovers played out a frantic last day of the season at Gillingham.Rovers played out a frantic last day of the season at Gillingham.
'A warrior', 'a pest' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from thrilling Gillingham draw

Doncaster Rovers are heading for the play-offs after finishing fifth.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 27th Apr 2024, 18:08 BST

A thrilling draw with Gillingham means they’ll face Crewe Alexandra over two legs.

Here is how we rated the players today in a frenetic contest:

Was largely untroubled first half but then a miscommunication with his defence led to him handling outside the area and being given his marching orders. Hugely affected the rhythm of the contest.

1. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 4

Was largely untroubled first half but then a miscommunication with his defence led to him handling outside the area and being given his marching orders. Hugely affected the rhythm of the contest. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Said a lot about how diligent he was that he kept the vastly-experience Jonny Williams quiet for most of the afternoon. Key to holding out for the draw with some big interceptions.

2. Jamie Sterry 7

Said a lot about how diligent he was that he kept the vastly-experience Jonny Williams quiet for most of the afternoon. Key to holding out for the draw with some big interceptions. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Together with Wood helped steady the ship after the madness of conceding twice in quick succession. Own goal was unfortunate. Made up for it with numerous headed clearances.

3. Tom Anderson 7

Together with Wood helped steady the ship after the madness of conceding twice in quick succession. Own goal was unfortunate. Made up for it with numerous headed clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers were shakenly heavily by Gillingham's comeback but skipper ensured they didn't collapse fully. Vital, with countless last-gasp headers to clear danger.

4. Richard Wood 7

Rovers were shakenly heavily by Gillingham's comeback but skipper ensured they didn't collapse fully. Vital, with countless last-gasp headers to clear danger. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

