'A warrior', 'a pest' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from thrilling Gillingham draw

A thrilling draw with Gillingham means they’ll face Crewe Alexandra over two legs.
Here is how we rated the players today in a frenetic contest:
1. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 4
Was largely untroubled first half but then a miscommunication with his defence led to him handling outside the area and being given his marching orders. Hugely affected the rhythm of the contest. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Jamie Sterry 7
Said a lot about how diligent he was that he kept the vastly-experience Jonny Williams quiet for most of the afternoon. Key to holding out for the draw with some big interceptions. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Tom Anderson 7
Together with Wood helped steady the ship after the madness of conceding twice in quick succession. Own goal was unfortunate. Made up for it with numerous headed clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Richard Wood 7
Rovers were shakenly heavily by Gillingham's comeback but skipper ensured they didn't collapse fully. Vital, with countless last-gasp headers to clear danger. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
