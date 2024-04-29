Grant McCann reveals Terry Bramall backing as Doncaster Rovers put full focus on play-off quest
Rovers were languishing in 22nd position in League Two as recently as February, following a last-gasp draw away at struggling Sutton.
But a spectacular turnaround saw them win 13 of their final 18 games, including a club record-equalling ten victories in succession.
They ended the regular season with a 2-2 draw at Gillingham last weekend, a result which confirmed their place in the play-offs after finishing fifth in the standings. McCann's side will face Crewe Alexandra in the semi-finals with the first leg in Cheshire a week today.
It is a stark contrast to just a few months back when the pressure was mounting. Owner Terry Bramall kept faith with McCann though – and that decision has well and truly been vindicated now.
Speaking after the draw at the Priestfield, the Northern Irishman was quizzed by one national reporter about whether he ever feared for his job during that bleak winter run.
"Never. Not once did I feel threatened at this football club. Not at all," said McCann. "We had a firm belief, everyone at the football club including the owners.
"The season's a 46-game season. People always put stuff to you: 'You're 22nd, you're 18th, you're 16th'. I feel that's why managers lose their jobs, I really do.
"People put so much pressure on you about positions, when the season is 46 games long. People want instant success and want you to come in and rip everything up and get the best out of that but it doesn't work like that. It takes time."
