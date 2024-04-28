Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.
Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.

63 cracking pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who made the long trek to Gillingham

Rovers fans trekked to Gillingham yesterday as Doncaster confirmed their place in the play-offs.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST

The 2-2 draw in Kent sets up a semi-final clash with Crewe.

Rovers travel to Crewe for the first leg on 6th May before hosting the second leg, courtesy of their fifth-placed finish, on 10th May.

Our photographers Howard and Andy Roe were on hand to take these cracking pics at Gillingham. Take a look and see who you know.

For all the play-off build-up, visit our website.

Thumbs up from owner Terry Brammall.

1. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

Thumbs up from owner Terry Brammall. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
All Smiles from owner Terry Brammal and his wife with Chief Exective Gavin Baldwin.

2. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

All Smiles from owner Terry Brammal and his wife with Chief Exective Gavin Baldwin. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.

3. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.

4. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:GillinghamDoncasterKent

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.