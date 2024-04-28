The 2-2 draw in Kent sets up a semi-final clash with Crewe.
Rovers travel to Crewe for the first leg on 6th May before hosting the second leg, courtesy of their fifth-placed finish, on 10th May.
Our photographers Howard and Andy Roe were on hand to take these cracking pics at Gillingham. Take a look and see who you know.
For all the play-off build-up, visit our website.
1. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2
Thumbs up from owner Terry Brammall. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2
All Smiles from owner Terry Brammal and his wife with Chief Exective Gavin Baldwin. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2
Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2
