Former Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu chooses League One rivals as his next club

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 18th Jun 2025, 18:30 BST
Joseph Olowu has signed a deal with Stockport County, after rejecting a contract from Doncaster Rovers.

The former Arsenal man enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 campaign with Rovers, helping them win the League Two title. But he turned down the chance to extend his stay in South Yorkshire into a fifth season

Now, it's been announced he's heading to Stockport County - a side Rovers will face upon their return to the third tier in 2025-26. News of Olowu's decision to move onto pastures new came as a blow to Rovers chief Grant McCann.

Speaking in May, the Northern Irishman said: "We offered Joseph a very good contract. But he came to me just before the season finished to tell me that he’d like to find a new club. He feels like he needs a fresh challenge.

Joseph Olowu is heading to Stockport County next season.

"It’s disappointing because I’d love to keep him. The club have been brilliant with the offer that we sent to Joseph. I think everybody connected to the club would love to keep Joseph.

"At the end of the day it’s his decision. We wish him well. We thank him for everything he has done. Him as a person, as a character and for how he performed this season, he’s been outstanding. He’s a lovely lad and we wish him nothing but success."

McCann has been a busy man in the off-season, recruiting five players so far for the club's return to League One. Rovers discover their fixture schedule a week tomorrow (Thursday, June 26 at 9am).

