Doncaster Rovers notebook: Stadium upgrades, AGM date and pre-season friendlies

A look at some of the bits and bobs of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers during the off-season:

Summer stadium upgrades

As is the norm each summer, the Eco-Power Stadium is getting a renovation across all areas.

The pitch was recently dug up and is being tended to after a long season of not just football but also rugby league, boxing and the recent Donny Fest.

As well as other annual tidy-up jobs, this summer also sees a much-needed upgrade taking place on the stadium's tannoy system.

Last term saw lots of supporters grumble at the quality of the sound coming through and the club's board have listened with extensive (and substantially expensive) works being undertaken to revamp the whole system ready for next season.

Additionally, the step-up to League One has meant other upgrades become mandatory such as a four-camera set-up for broadcast coverage. This will result in an improved production quality for those watching matches on the Sky Sports + service next season.

And even more good news is that the works to improve Cantley Park have now started. The hope is that the works, which will see an extension of the existing building to house a new gym and medical facility, will be completed later on this year.

Friendly schedule

Behind the scenes Rovers have all but finalised their pre-season schedule. A few games have already been announced, with a double-header on Saturday, July 12 as Grant McCann splits his squad into two for games at Stamford and Peterborough Sports.

Further away trips to Gateshead (July 15) and MK Dons (July 19) are in the diary and the club will shortly announce the details of their solitary home friendly, against a fellow EFL side, as well as another outing. Players return for pre-season next Wednesday (June 25) before heading to Spain for a warm weather training camp between June 29 and July 4. The new season begins on the weekend of August 2/3.

Supporters' AGM

Rovers’ Supporters Club Main Branch will be hosting their annual AGM at the Eco-Power Stadium next month.

The event takes place in the Belle Vue Bar on Tuesday, July 22 at 7.30pm. Grant McCann, chief executive Gavin Baldwin and chief commercial officer Shaun Lockwood will be in attendance to answer questions from fans. The annual event is free to attend.

For a flavour of what to expect, here's a summary of last year's offering when the Free Press took a watching brief.

Don Goodman

The veteran Sky Sports pundit has been speaking about the chances of Rovers and the other three sides that were promoted out of League Two last season.

"It's not for me to be giving advice to anybody, but I do feel that the gap between League Two and League One is arguably the smallest to bridge," Goodman said.

"We've seen teams frequently come from League Two into League One and do well, Stockport County are a brilliant example of that. I don't think League One should hold loads of fears.

"It depends what their ambition is, but, for me, when I look at those four, I think the first port of call has to be survival and consolidation.

"In order to do that, it's about recruiting better quality players, probably into the starting XI, rather than the squad."