Thimothee Lo-Tutala says returning to Doncaster Rovers was a "no-brainer".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkeeper enjoyed a loan spell at Rovers in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign, helping Grant McCann's side qualify for the League Two play-offs thanks to a dazzling run of form.

His popularity among the fanbase never waned and more than a year on from his return to parent club Hull City, news of his return this week on a season-long loan went down a treat among the red-and-white fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with familiar faces and new ones, as Rovers look to attack League One after promotion last term. Lo-Tutala has been starved of football in the past 12 months with his only action coming during a brief, week-long loan stint in the third tier with Crawley last March.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala has rejoined Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

"I have a soft spot for this club and this manager and it was a no-brainer for me," he told Rovers' website this week.

"There’s definitely unfinished business. With such an ambitious gaffer and ambitious club, I just want to play a part. I just want to help push on to the next step and try to help the club and boys as much as I can.

"The core foundation is general is quite tight, as it was when I was last here. I just feel like the players the gaffer has brought in and is looking to bring in, it shows how ambitious he is to go to that next step. I'm just pleased to be part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"League One is the next step. I was blessed to go to Crawley, even if it was just for one game. I've had that taste now and I want to be at the top in my career and I feel this is a step in the right direction. It's a really, really good feeling. I called this place home for six months two seasons ago and it feels good to be back."

Lo-Tutala will join up with his Rovers colleagues next Wednesday, when the squad reports back to Cantley Park for pre-season training.