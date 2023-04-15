News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
31 minutes ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
42 minutes ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
1 hour ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
17 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
18 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case

Follow updates as Doncaster Rovers visit relegation-threatened Harrogate Town

Doncaster Rovers make the short journey to Harrogate Town for their first ever competitive fixture at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

And they could really do with a pick-me-up!

Rovers have dropped to 15th in League Two following a run of just one win in 11 games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate have shown some real character of late – bouncing back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient most recently – but they remain just three points above the drop zone.

A general view of the EnviroVent Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty ImagesA general view of the EnviroVent Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images
A general view of the EnviroVent Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images
Most Popular

Simon Weaver’s side ran out 2-0 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium last month courtesy of goals from Luke Armstrong and Alex Pattison.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danny Schofield drops recruitment hint as Doncaster Rovers start forward planning

Is there a losing culture at Doncaster Rovers?

Injury update on Doncaster Rovers' on-loan Leicester City defender Ben Nelson

Related topics:Harrogate TownTeam newsLeague TwoLeyton Orient