Follow updates as Doncaster Rovers visit relegation-threatened Harrogate Town
Doncaster Rovers make the short journey to Harrogate Town for their first ever competitive fixture at the EnviroVent Stadium.
And they could really do with a pick-me-up!
Rovers have dropped to 15th in League Two following a run of just one win in 11 games.
Harrogate have shown some real character of late – bouncing back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient most recently – but they remain just three points above the drop zone.
Simon Weaver’s side ran out 2-0 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium last month courtesy of goals from Luke Armstrong and Alex Pattison.
Team news to follow at 2pm.