Follow updates as Doncaster Rovers visit relegation-threatened Harrogate Town

And they could really do with a pick-me-up!

Rovers have dropped to 15th in League Two following a run of just one win in 11 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate have shown some real character of late – bouncing back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient most recently – but they remain just three points above the drop zone.

A general view of the EnviroVent Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Simon Weaver’s side ran out 2-0 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium last month courtesy of goals from Luke Armstrong and Alex Pattison.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad