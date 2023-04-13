Injury update on Doncaster Rovers' on-loan Leicester City defender Ben Nelson

The 19-year-old centre half suffered a heavy fall and appeared to clutch his chest before lying motionless for several minutes under medical supervision.

However, Rovers head coach Schofield delivered a positive update on Nelson when he spoke to the media this morning – and the youngster may even be available to face Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a bit of a worry the way he came off,” said Schofield.

Ben Nelson

“He went straight to DRI and got scanned and it was all clear so that’s really good news.

“He’s not trained over the last couple of days. He’ll be on the pitch today for a light session building up to Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re quite hopeful he’ll be available.”

Nelson has made 13 appearances for Rovers since arriving on loan from the Foxes in January.