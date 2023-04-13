Injury update on Doncaster Rovers' on-loan Leicester City defender Ben Nelson
Danny Schofield has delivered an update on Ben Nelson after the on-loan Leicester City defender was stretchered off against Grimsby Town.
The 19-year-old centre half suffered a heavy fall and appeared to clutch his chest before lying motionless for several minutes under medical supervision.
However, Rovers head coach Schofield delivered a positive update on Nelson when he spoke to the media this morning – and the youngster may even be available to face Harrogate Town on Saturday.
"It was a bit of a worry the way he came off,” said Schofield.
“He went straight to DRI and got scanned and it was all clear so that’s really good news.
“He’s not trained over the last couple of days. He’ll be on the pitch today for a light session building up to Saturday.
“We’re quite hopeful he’ll be available.”
Nelson has made 13 appearances for Rovers since arriving on loan from the Foxes in January.
He was called up into the England U19s squad for their UEFA European Championship qualifiers last month.