They have won 29 of those games.

However, head coach Danny Schofield has played a straight bat to talk of a ‘losing culture’ at Rovers and insists the club can “move forward as one” into next season following owner Terry Bramall’s recent statement.

Only Crawley Town and Rochdale, the bottom two sides in League Two, have lost more league games than Rovers this season (20).

Rovers defender Ben Nelson. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers lost 28 of their 46 league games last season as they were relegated from League One.

They also lost 15 of their last 23 games in 2021/22 when a very promising campaign in the third tier completely fell apart at the seams following the departures of Ben Whiteman and Darren Moore.

Rovers head to Harrogate Town on Saturday on the back of four straight defeats and with just one win from their last 11 games – a sequence of results which has seen them drop to 15th in the table.

In his pre-match press conference Schofield was asked if a losing culture had been fostered at the club over the last couple of years.

"My experience of this season – the first part of it – has definitely been up and down,” said Schofield, who replaced Gary McSheffrey at the helm in October.

"At the back end of February and in March performances have not been of the level required and the results have echoed that as well.

"It can become a challenge when you have a run of bad form and it’s down to continuous hard work [to get out of that].

"The statement from Terry [Bramall] gives everybody a boost at the club that we’re going to move forward as one.

"We’ve just got to work hard to come out of these moments. We’ve set a vision of where we want to be and then it’s the processes of how to get there.

"If everyone at the football club, from the ownership all the way down, is aligned and working towards something, we can implement those processes and have success.”

