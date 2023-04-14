Danny Schofield drops recruitment hint as Doncaster Rovers start forward planning

Rovers’ rapid decline from League One promotion contenders to League Two also-rans has coincided with the recruitment of more younger players with little to no EFL experience – as the club cut back on expenditure.

But Schofield has suggested that Terry Bramall’s forthcoming budget boost will allow Rovers to add some much-needed experience to their ranks over the coming months.

The Free Press put it to Rovers’ head coach this week that it will take more than simply a cash injection to get the club back on an upward trajectory.

Danny Schofield

“It takes a lot of hard work,” said Schofield.

"There’s funds to recruit players with more experience, more physicality, more know-how and experience of getting promoted from leagues – these kind of things – to improve the squad we have.

"But it’s also the work that goes into that.

"It’s not just get players in and there’s going to be success. It’s get players in and then the hard work begins.

"You get a full pre-season to work with the players and I know how we’re going to play football in attack and defence, grow the culture, grow the togetherness, grow the relationships – the core things that really matter in football – and then move forward from there.”

Schofield revealed that several potential targets have already been identified and he also acknowledged the need to improve the physicality of the squad.

"The physicality thing is an area I’ve identified and it will be part of the recruitment process,” he said.

"We do want to improve the squad’s physical capability, whether it’s speed, whether it’s duals, whether it’s change of direction – these kind of things.

"That’s something we feel can make the team grow.”

While planning for next season is underway, Schofield insists there remains a focus on Rovers’ final five games of the current campaign.

Injury-hit Rovers slipped into the bottom half of the table following Monday’s defeat to Grimsby Town and Schofield has come under fire from frustrated fans following a run of just one win in 11 games.

Rovers travel to a Harrogate Town team battling to avoid the drop on Saturday before a trip to top three contenders Stevenage on Tuesday.

"My focus and the staff’s focus is on these next five games,” said Schofield.

"We need to be as competitive as we can because we want to finish as high up the league as possible.

"We want to finish in the top half of the table and that’s what the focus will be.”

Ben Nelson could be fit to play after he was given the all-clear following a heavy fall against Grimsby.