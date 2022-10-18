Everything we know so far about Doncaster Rovers' manager search as two names ruled out
Doncaster Rovers are set to begin interviewing candidates to take over as the club’s new manager today.
It is understood the club drew up an initial shortlist of three names of interest but applications from other candidates have also been welcomed.
Ex-Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell and former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town chief Graham Coughlan are believed to be in the frame.
Doncaster-born Danny Schofield, who started the season in charge of Huddersfield Town, would also ‘fit the profile’, according to one source.
Former Doncaster captain Graeme Lee was linked with the position on Monday but is not thought to be in the running.
Another ex-Rovers player, Sam Hird, was also linked with the vacancy but it is understood he is happy at his current club Bolton Wanderers, where he is employed as first-team coach.
Other names linked by bookmakers include Nigel Adkins, Graham Alexander and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
A new manager could be in post for Saturday’s trip to Crewe Alexandra.
In a statement issued on Monday announcing Gary McSheffrey’s departure, Doncaster chairman David Blunt said: “We are confident the squad that has been assembled is more than capable of challenging for promotion with an entertaining and attacking approach, and have reached a consensus that change is required in order to ensure we have the best chance of doing so.”
Blunt said the board had been “disappointed that our wishes for a particular style of play and overall identity, which were clearly laid out over the summer” had not come to fruition under McSheffrey and his assistant Steve Eyre, who has also left the club.