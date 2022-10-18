It is understood the club drew up an initial shortlist of three names of interest but applications from other candidates have also been welcomed.

Ex-Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell and former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town chief Graham Coughlan are believed to be in the frame.

Ex-Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Doncaster-born Danny Schofield, who started the season in charge of Huddersfield Town, would also ‘fit the profile’, according to one source.

Former Doncaster captain Graeme Lee was linked with the position on Monday but is not thought to be in the running.

Another ex-Rovers player, Sam Hird, was also linked with the vacancy but it is understood he is happy at his current club Bolton Wanderers, where he is employed as first-team coach.

Other names linked by bookmakers include Nigel Adkins, Graham Alexander and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

A new manager could be in post for Saturday’s trip to Crewe Alexandra.

In a statement issued on Monday announcing Gary McSheffrey’s departure, Doncaster chairman David Blunt said: “We are confident the squad that has been assembled is more than capable of challenging for promotion with an entertaining and attacking approach, and have reached a consensus that change is required in order to ensure we have the best chance of doing so.”