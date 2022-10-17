Doncaster Rovers discover FA Cup first round opponents as draw is made

The first-round ties will be played on the weekend of November 4, 5 and 6.

King’s Lynn are currently top of the National League North, having been relegated from the National League last season.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: William Early/Getty.

Doncaster exited the competition at the second-round stage last season after losing 3-2 to Mansfield Town in what was Gary McSheffrey’s first game in charge.

McSheffrey was sacked as manager on Monday after 11 months at the helm.