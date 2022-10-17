Doncaster Rovers discover FA Cup first round opponents as draw is made
Doncaster Rovers have been drawn at home to National League North side King’s Lynn Town in the FA Cup first round.
The first-round ties will be played on the weekend of November 4, 5 and 6.
King’s Lynn are currently top of the National League North, having been relegated from the National League last season.
Doncaster exited the competition at the second-round stage last season after losing 3-2 to Mansfield Town in what was Gary McSheffrey’s first game in charge.
McSheffrey was sacked as manager on Monday after 11 months at the helm.
Teams who progress from the FA Cup first round will net £41,000 in prize money.