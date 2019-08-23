Doncaster Rovers: 'There's nothing we can do' - Darren Moore addresses Danny Cowley's frustrations ahead of Lincoln City clash
Darren Moore admits he has sympathy with the suggestions from Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley that Doncaster Rovers will have an advantage heading into this weekend’s clash.
Troubled Bolton Wanderers called off Rovers’ scheduled trip to the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday night at less than 30 hours notice, giving them an unexpected blank midweek.
Lincoln on the other hand were beaten 2-1 at MK Dons on Tuesday night.
Imps boss Danny Cowley was left frustrated that Rovers will have had an easier week leading up to Saturday’s meeting at the Keepmoat.
“I can understand Danny saying that and I really do understand because of the circumstances,” Moore said.
“But there's nothing we can do.
“There will be many times this season where a team is playing on a Tuesday and they're up against a team on the Saturday that didn’t have a midweek game.
“There's many different aspects. The situation has come about because of what happened earlier this week.
“I don’t understand and I do sympathise where he’s coming from.”
Moore is expecting a tough test from Lincoln, whose defeat to MK Dons in midweek was their first of the season.
“It presents a big challenge for us here,” he said.
“It’s the sort of challenge we will look forward to and relish to try to get around the problems they possess.
“This is a great fixture, an entertaining one for the fans and I’m sure there will be extra on the gate this weekend.
“Both teams have started the season strong and we go head to head.
“Hopefully we’ll present them with one or two problems.
“The boys came in for a real stern test last week and got three valuable points.
“The tests come thick and fast and this is another big one for the club.”