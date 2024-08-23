Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we head into matchday three of the League Two season, Doncaster Rovers have proved to be one of the most popular bets to go well this campaign.

Since the season got underway, Donny have been the most popular bet on Oddschecker to win the League Two title, picking up 31.2 per cent of all bets placed on the market.

This marks a significant increase from the 15.7 per cent of the bet share that Grant McCann’s team had picked up in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, Rovers are ranked as 8/1 third favourites for the League Two title, behind Gillingham (6/1) and Chesterfield (7/1) in the eyes of the bookies.

The home of Doncaster Rovers who are being backed by League Two bettors for successful season.

However, there is another betting trend on Oddschecker that has tended to be a good omen.

In the past 10 seasons on Oddschecker, the most popular Top 3 Finish bet in August has gone on to do so in eight of the previous 10 league campaigns.

So far in August, Doncaster are the team leading the bets in that market, taking a dominant 32 per cent of the bet share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DRFC is currently valued at 3/1 for a Top 3 Finish, fourth favourites behind Gillingham (2/1), Chesterfield (5/2), and MK Dons (5/2).

Doncaster host Morecambe this weekend and at odds of 1/2, they are the shortest priced favourites to win in League Two on Saturday.

Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: “Grant McCann’s Doncaster side have been catching the eyes on League Two punters on Oddschecker so far this season.

"After the opening two matchdays, Donny is the most popular bet to be crowned League Two champions this season. However, it is another trend which should capture the attention of Rovers fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the past 10 seasons, the most popular bet to finish inside the Top 3 in August has gone on to do so eight times. So far in August, Doncaster are by far the most popular selection with 32 per cent of all bets placed.”