BREAKING: Doncaster Rovers reject substantial seven-figure bid for Ben Whiteman
Doncaster Rovers have rejected a substantial seven-figure bid for Ben Whiteman from a Championship side, the Free Press understands.
Rovers have no interest in selling the 23-year-old, who was named team captain by new boss Darren Moore last week, but are braced for a potential follow-up bid from the interested club with the second tier’s summer transfer window set to close at 5pm on Thursday.
It is understood that Hull City made the offer.
The Tigers made an initial enquiry about Whiteman's availability last week but were told that he is not for sale. The midfielder’s current contract runs until the summer of 2021.
Hull boss Grant McCann has made Whiteman his prime target as he looks to bolster his midfield ranks with former skipper Markus Henriksen set to depart before the window closes.
McCann was greatly impressed by Whiteman during his time at Rovers and spoke of his potential to reach the Premier League.