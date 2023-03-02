Doncaster Rovers: Tom Anderson breaks silence on Boxing Day fan confrontation and sends them message
Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson admitted fans have a right to express their opinion after reacting angrily to abuse directed at him.
Anderson and his teammates were booed off the pitch following the 3-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day, with the skipper understood to have borne the brunt of the criticism.
He appeared to react with sarcastic applause before making a rude gesture and was booed by some home fans during Doncaster’s next match against Rochdale, only to redeem himself by scoring the winning goal.
Discussing the incident for the first time publicly, Anderson said: “Like in any relationship you are going to have arguments. I think that was just one day where the fans were very passionate and I was.
"You move on and we all come together. If we play a game of football and win, everybody is happy.
"Nothing fazes me, they have a right to express their opinion. It’s football. You get on with it and move on.”
Anderson has since committed his future to Doncaster, signing a new two-and-a-half year deal this week.
The 29-year-old is now the club’s longest serving player to have not come through the academy and will have represented the club eight seasons in total by the time his latest contract expires.
Anderson still has hopes of playing at a higher level and believes Rovers can mount a promotion push this season.
They are currently thirteenth in League Two, seven points off next weekend’s opponents Salford City, who occupy the final play-off spot.
Doncaster also boast two games in hand over the Ammies.
"We are in a great position,” said Anderson.
“We need the fans to get behind us and we will do all we can to get the club to where they want it to be, and where we want to be as well.
"We need the support of the fans to get us going, they can be our twelfth man.
"If we all come together and we get the support we need then it’s down to us to make the fans happy and get the club back to where we belong.”