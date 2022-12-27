Yesterday's 3-0 defeat to Tranmere – the fourth time Doncaster have been beaten by that scoreline this term – was as bad as it’s been all season.

Once again Rovers gifted an out-of-sorts side three points and failed to inspire confidence in either defence or attack.

The dreadful display was indicative of the team’s wider decline over the last two years, you might say.

Doncaster Rovers pair Ben Close and Tom Anderson challenge for a header against Tranmere Rovers.

Worryingly, on current evidence it may not have stopped.

Half-time was a familiar story with Doncaster again needing to step up their game in the second period, having scored just six goals in the first 45 minutes of games this season.

That’s merely 25 per cent of their overall total, underlining just how often they make their own lives difficult with largely pedestrian first-half performances.

Emotions are understandably running high among fans, who have seen their club slide from chasing promotion to the Championship to the bottom half of League Two in under two years.

It would be wrong to suggest the players don’t care.

That could be seen following Tranmere’s second goal, which killed the contest at Prenton Park.

Wins against Rochdale and Carlisle could repair relations. But the once-proud skipper, who will be hurting as much as anyone, will surely accept he can't take out his frustrations on paying supporters.

Doncaster-born Danny Schofield can only take responsibility for the nine games he has taken charge of. Besides, it’s not always the manager’s fault.

Schofield understands fans’ frustrations after two tough years.

He said: "Fans always react and respond to good performances and seeing players fundamentally giving everything, which I mention all the time.

"The only way to get the supporters back and proud of the football club is by performances on the pitch.”

While the season is far from over, a big reason Doncaster are still in with a chance of success is because League Two would appear to be low on quality and frankly bang average.