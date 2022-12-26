Recap as dreadful Doncaster Rovers are well beaten away to Tranmere Rovers
Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places with victory over Micky Mellon’s out-of-form Tranmere Rovers.
Doncaster have not occupied a top-seven spot since September but will be looking to make it two wins from two in front of a bumper Boxing Day crowd at Prenton Park.
Today’s opponents have gone 10 games without a win and have failed to score in their last three.
But a 16-day break between fixtures due to postponements could be a leveller in Birkenhead.
‘Easy’ says a Tranmere fan, whose side had not won in 10 games before today and struggle to score. He’s not wrong.
That was dreadful from Doncaster. Tom Anderson gives the fans what looks like a sarcastic applause then makes a rude gesture before walking down the tunnel. Other players and staff keep their distance. Supporters understandably upset at that display and the decline of their club more generally.
Not good enough. A third 3-0 defeat of the season.
He sees a close-range effort blocked. This is the most lively he and Donny have looked all game. No real service for him today and that was just Rovers’ second effort on target.
Ro-Shaun Williams and Reo Griffiths come on for Charlie Seaman and Harrison Biggins.
Kieron Morris scores their second goal with a deflected effort following a short corner.
He tried to take down a Tranmere man to halt an attack and missed. Very cynical, a deserved yellow.