News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Recap as dreadful Doncaster Rovers are well beaten away to Tranmere Rovers

Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places with victory over Micky Mellon’s out-of-form Tranmere Rovers.

By Steve Jones
20 minutes ago

Doncaster have not occupied a top-seven spot since September but will be looking to make it two wins from two in front of a bumper Boxing Day crowd at Prenton Park.

Today’s opponents have gone 10 games without a win and have failed to score in their last three.

Hide Ad

But a 16-day break between fixtures due to postponements could be a leveller in Birkenhead.

Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers.
Most Popular

Scroll down for live updates.

Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers.

Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Doncaster could move back into the League Two play-off places with a win
  • Tranmere have not won in 10 matches and have failed to score in their last three
  • Luke Molyneux could return for Doncaster after recovering from a knee injury
Show new updates

FT 0-0

‘Easy’ says a Tranmere fan, whose side had not won in 10 games before today and struggle to score. He’s not wrong.

That was dreadful from Doncaster. Tom Anderson gives the fans what looks like a sarcastic applause then makes a rude gesture before walking down the tunnel. Other players and staff keep their distance. Supporters understandably upset at that display and the decline of their club more generally.

Not good enough. A third 3-0 defeat of the season.

Four minutes added on

Miller almost rescues some pride

He sees a close-range effort blocked. This is the most lively he and Donny have looked all game. No real service for him today and that was just Rovers’ second effort on target.

GOAL - 3-0 Tranmere

Paul Lewis heads home from close range.

Dreadful from Doncaster.

Double switch for Doncaster

Ro-Shaun Williams and Reo Griffiths come on for Charlie Seaman and Harrison Biggins.

Tranmere sub

Joel Mumbongo makes way for Paul Lewis.

Clayton subbed

Luke Molyneux replaces him.

GOAL - Tranmere double their lead

Kieron Morris scores their second goal with a deflected effort following a short corner.

Anderson booked

He tried to take down a Tranmere man to halt an attack and missed. Very cynical, a deserved yellow.

Great work from Hurst

He jinxes past a couple of challenges in the box and finds Harrison Biggins, whose shot is blocked for a corner. Better from Rovers.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4