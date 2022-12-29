What Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield said about fans booing Tom Anderson

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

Anderson was booed throughout by pockets of supporters after he appeared to react angrily to boos from travelling fans in the Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere.

But the defender, who was also applauded by other fans inside the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday evening, had the final say when he fired home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

Schofield said: "Tom Anderson is an incredible person, a fantastic football player.

"He has been at this football club a long time, he’s had successes here and I think he’s somebody who is a very strong character.

"It will affect him as much as it would anybody else if things aren’t positive around him.”

Schofield said he had discussed the incident with Anderson but did not wish to disclose details about their conversation.

He said: “It’s an emotional game. He plays football with his heart on his sleeve.

"He’s a great human being and treats everybody equally, which is a big value of mine.

"He’s a big part of what we are trying to do.”

Rovers raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes thanks to Charlie Seaman’s deflected effort and Ben Close’s first goal for the club.

But the visitors quickly hit back through Devante Rodney and were gifted an equaliser when Ro-Shaun Williams put the ball into his own net while trying to clear a Cameron John cross.

Harrison Biggins restored Doncaster’s lead before the break before substitute Sinclair, whose dad Frank manages Rovers’ under-18s, hauled Rochdale level.

Anderson sent the home fans home happy when he scored his first goal of the season.

Schofield said: “We suffered against Tranmere, we lost the game 3-0 and didn’t deserve anything.

"For the lads to show the attitude they did to respond from that, I think was really good.

"First and foremost these players are fantastic human beings, it’s a joy to work with them every day.

"They give everything, they are very engaged and fighting for the football club. That’s all we can ask.”

Doncaster move back within two points of a play-off place.

