Anderson has penned a new two-and-a-half year deal to keep him at the Eco-Power Stadium until the summer of 2025.

The 29-year-old admitted he had been considering his future with his contract up at the end of the season, which alerted teams elsewhere to his potential availability.

Discussing the interest in his services during the January transfer window, Anderson said: “There were a few clubs in League One and League Two.

"There was pretty strong interest from two or three but this (2022/23) will be my sixth season here. I want to get to where I want to get to at this club.

"Since Danny (Schofield, head coach) has come in I can see a good future for this club.”

Anderson was a key player for Doncaster when they were a third tier club.

He said he had no intention of seeing out the rest of his career in League Two, even if the team are currently seven points off the top seven this term.

Anderson said: “With this gaffer and the foundations we’ve got in the squad now we can hopefully get back into League One and kick on again.

"Why can’t we get back into the Championship?

“I’m not a player that’s happy sat in League Two and neither is any other player in this squad."

A succession of injuries have hampered Doncaster’s skipper over the last 18 months, even ruling him out of pre-season and interrupting his comeback several times.

Anderson said: "Sometimes pre-season is vital for players.

"I’m still managing a few things but if you ask any player at this stage of the season ‘are you one-hundred per cent fully fit?’ I don’t think anyone would say ‘yeah’.”

With his future sorted, Anderson’s focus is now solely on the run-in.

He said: “There’s 14 games left, so still plenty of points to play for. We’ll be ready for each game and ready to pick up three points in each one.