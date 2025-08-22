Doncaster Rovers team news for Port Vale game with midfielder a doubt + Jamie Sterry latest

Robbie Gotts

Doncaster Rovers visit Port Vale this weekend looking to bounce back after their long unbeaten run was brought to an end midweek.

Rovers were well on top against Huddersfield Town but just couldn't make the breakthrough after a dominant first half display. As the game wore on the hosts made quality substitutions and two of those changes found the net to inflict a first setback on Rovers since last March.

Manager Grant McCann, speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Burslem, gave a team news update and says there's a fresh injury concern within the squad.

"It's touch and go with Robbie Gotts for the weekend," the Northern Irishman said of ex-Leeds United man Gotts, who played the last half-hour on Tuesday. "He's just got a little bit of a problem with his thigh after over-stretching in the Huddersfield game.

"So we'll give him as long as we possibly can but it's 50-50 at the moment. He didn't train on Thursday but then did a light bit today so we'll see."

The only other absentee is full-back Jamie Sterry. He suffered a facial injury on the opening day of the campaign and after undergoing surgery he returned to Cantley Park this week. Issuing an update on the vice-skipper, McCann told the Free Press: "Jamie's good and trained most of the week, not with us but with the physios and the sports science team.

"He's building fitness up again having missed a couple of weeks so we just need to get him to open his lungs up a wee bit. He's had the mask fitted. He's gone for a black mask - I thought he might have gone for a clear one, so we'll see how that looks!

"But he's had it fitted and measured to his liking. I guess the proof is in the pudding and how he gets on running about with it out on the pitch. Jamie will adapt to it, I've no doubt. It's about him being comfortable enough to return playing. He won't be involved tomorrow but he'll have all next week to step up and then see where he is for next Saturday."