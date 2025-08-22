Grant McCann confirms meeting with two players as Doncaster Rovers seek transfer breakthrough

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, says the club are looking to bring in a new centre-forward.

McCann says he met with two strikers this week with a view to potentially bringing one of them in.

"I met two strikers yesterday," he told the media on Friday. "They're two number nines who are different to what we have. So there might be a possibility of that but it's not as easy as meeting them. There's a lot of work that goes into it because other teams are interested.

"But like I always say I'm happy with the squad but if I can improve it I'll be supported to do so. It's not about bringing a number nine in just for the sake of it. He needs to be what we're about and needs to be different to what we have."

When asked by the Free Press whether the potential incomings would be loans or permanent deals, he kept his cards close to his chest: "It could be either really. We're looking at all sorts but I met these two, who I really like. And I guess we've got to make a decision but they're two players who have quite a bit of interest in them so, as I say, it's not just as easy as bringing them in. I wouldn't bring them in willy-nilly. I've got three very good number nines at this moment in time so it's about making sure it's right."

The summer transfer window closes in ten days' time and McCann says there could still be movement on the outgoings front: "There's nothing (at the moment) that I'm aware of or that has come to my door. We're not interested in selling anyone. But there's one or two players that know if they get an opportunity to play elsewhere we won't stand in their way. But the rest of the group is fine."