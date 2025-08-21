Ex-Doncaster Rovers man famed for 17-second red card lands job at non-league club

Lee Tomlin's infamous red card at Bradford in 2022.

Former Doncaster Rovers man Lee Tomlin has landed a prominent coaching role at a non-league club.

Tomlin's time at Rovers spanned just a couple of months but is remembered by most for a 17-second moment of madness after his infamous sending-off away at Bradford City on the opening day of the 2022-23 campaign.

He was shown two yellows in uber-quick succession at Valley Parade for moving the ball away at a Bradford free-kick and then petulantly falling to the ground after the most minimal of contact by a City player.

Now, aged 36, Tomlin has been named assistant manager of troubled National League side Morecambe. The Shrimps have endured a torrid summer but were finally taken over this week by Panjab Warriors. They appointed Ashvir Singh Johal as manager and have now unveiled Tomlin as his number two.

The head coach said of Tomlin: "Lee’s expertise of the game and playing at the highest level, that’s something that I will tap into, and he’s going to be a big part of our coaching team but straight away you can see his mentality, how he is around the place, how he is with the players.

“He is someone that I can trust to take use to the next level so I’m really looking forward to working with him and I think he is someone that will add real value to our team.”

Tomlin would make just ten appearances in total for Rovers, scoring one goal before announcing his retirement in October 2022. He reversed the decision later that year and went on to play for Ilkeston Town before moving into coaching.