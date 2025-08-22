Port Vale insight on early season form, Darren Moore and dangerman ahead of Doncaster Rovers visit

Ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Port Vale we spoke to Mike Baggaley, of The Valiant newsletter, for the inside track on Saturday’s opponents.

Q: What’s been the story of Vale’s season so far?

MB: A mix of encouragement and frustration, the latter because Vale should have more than their two points from their opening four games.

They were poor in the first half at Rotherham in an opening-day 2-1 defeat but quickly found their feet to have the better of a goalless draw at home to Cardiff.

George Byers' red card after just 15 minutes at Burton was both controversial and costly because Vale had to settle for a goalless draw on a ground where they tend to do well.

Vale then impressed for the majority of Tuesday’s game at home to Stevenage only for two late defensive lapses, and clinical finishes from Jamie Reid, to cost them in a 2-1 defeat.

In amongst all that has been a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Blackpool to set up a trip to Birmingham next week, but I’m sure Vale would have swapped that for league points.

Q: Who are the Vale players to watch?

MB: Striker Lorent Tolaj will probably play higher than League One. He scored 16 to help Vale to promotion last season having netted 23 for Aldershot the previous year in the National League.

The 23-year-old Swiss centre forward has a great work ethic and an eye for goal, although he could have scored more than his one at home to Stevenage this week.

Look out too for Cameron Humphreys who has quickly impressed since signing on a free from Rotherham in the summer. He's already played all across the back three, and looked at home every time.

Q: Any significant injuries?

MB: Goalkeeper Ben Amos, who was in last season’s promotion winning team, is definitely out, as is striker Ruari Paton. George Byers is serving the second of a three-game ban and fellow midfielders Jordan Shipley and Funso Ojo had to come off in the second half on Tuesday so we’ll have to wait and see on them.

The good news for Vale is captain Ben Garrity made his return from injury by playing for the final half hour on Tuesday. He’s always a goal threat from midfield and Vale generally play better when he’s involved.

Q: What’s Darren Moore’s relationship like with the fan-base?

MB: Very good, as you’d expect considering he led the club to promotion in his first full season. He couldn’t make a difference when he was appointed in February 2024 as Vale slid out of League One that season. But given more time and the chance to put together his own squad, he absolutely delivered.

And while I know it’s all about results, hopefully the fact he’s come across as such a decent fella also counts for something.

Q: What’s your best guess at the line up and formation?

MB: Darren Moore might be tempted to make changes for this third game in a week, and will have to check on Funso Ojo and Jordan Shipley, but I’ll guess at the side that started on Tuesday

Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marosi; Humphreys, Debrah, Hall; Clark, Croasdale, Shipley, Ojo, Gordon; Tolaj, Curtis.