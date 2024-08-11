Doncaster Rovers talking points: A winning return, Molyneux's bold aim and Sharp's landmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at some of the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' resounding opening day win over Accrington Stanley.

New season, same outcome

This convincing win means Rovers are now unbeaten in 13 games in the league (not counting play-off matches).

It is also an eye-raising 11 home wins on the spin, beating the record originally set in 1946-47. Granted, the defeat to Crewe still hurts everyone of a Rovers connection, most of all Grant McCann. But the team's form over the last six months has been nothing short of outstanding.

Billy Sharp celebrates notching Rovers' fourth goal in the win over Accrington. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

For a brief period it looked as though Accrington would be the party poopers when Tyler Walton's header silenced the vast majority of the Eco-Power Stadium to make it 1-1.

But Rovers simply brushed off that blow and returned to the only approach that they know: front-foot football. Chances came and went before Luke Molyneux struck a superb second goal and from that point on there was only one outcome.

"Nobody was throwing their toys out the pram when we conceded," McCann told the Free Press, hinting at a clear belief that the team possesses. "There was still a long way to go at that point. We just stayed calm and luckily it came to fruition in the end."

Molyneux's bold aim

Luke Molyneux's celebrates his classy second in Rovers' win over Accrington. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Molyneux grabbed all the headlines here thanks to his classy brace and an assist for Jordan Gibson's strike.

His second goal in particular won plenty of plaudits, both from the Rovers fans who witnessed it and from a wider audience online once the goal clip was uploaded on social media.

Last term he registered 18 goal contributions in the league and the winger is adamant he wants to improve on that tally this term.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield post-match, the 26-year-old boldly said: "For me, I want to aim for 30 goals and assists. That's what I feel I can aim for. As long as I get to that 30 mark, whether it's 15 and 15 or 20 goals and 10 assists, I'll be happy."

Those words will have Rovers fans purring in anticipation.

Familiar faces

Nine of the ten outfield players that started this game were at the club last season with Jordan Gibson the only exception.

Familiarity clearly breeds confidence. These players know each other's games and there is a fluidity and camaraderie that works. That has acted as a solid foundation for Rovers to build on, and in turn that's allowed the new arrivals time to bed in rather than have pressure put on them to hit the ground running straight away.

"It's been tough decisions all pre-season," said McCann. "Players have been in good form. You're tossing and turning over options. Ultimately we try and pick the team we feel is right."

Sharp's landmark

It took Billy Sharp just 12 minutes to notch his first goal in his latest Rovers spell.

In truth he should have netted with his first touch, somehow slipping a shot wide of the post when put through. But he didn't let that miss linger and he was in the right place at the right time shortly after to bundle in Rovers' fourth of the afternoon.

It wasn't just his first goal back in a Rovers shirt, but also a memorable one in that it was the 250th league strike of his career. It sparked manic scenes in the stands.

Speaking back in June, after his move to the club was announced amid plenty of fanfare, Sharp said that his aim was to score in his first outing: "I want to get that first goal (at Doncaster) and get that connection with the fans. You feed off them, especially me. I thrive off the fan backing. I can’t wait to get going."

His poacher's finish ensured that became a reality here.