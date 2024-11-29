Doncaster Rovers suffer fresh injury blow ahead of FA Cup trip to non-league Kettering

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has delivered a fresh injury update on the eve of their FA Cup second round trip to Kettering.

The treatment room was pretty much empty following last weekend's goalless draw with Carlisle United. The club then held a behind-closed-doors friendly with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Wednesday afternoon, intended to give those members on the fringes of the squad some much-needed game time. And speaking to the media, McCann has revealed that there is now one player definitely unavailable for Sunday's tie in Northamptonshire after picking up a knock on Wednesday.

"Tom Nixon felt his hamstring," McCann said. "It isn't great for Tom because he's only just come back (from injury).

"I don't think it's going to keep him out for long. Maybe two, three weeks. Tom has probably not played against someone that quick - Cohen Bramall - for a while. I don't know whether it's just caught up with him or what, but Tom's a strong kid. It's been a frustrating season for him so far, with the injury at Everton so I don't envisage him being out too long.

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Bristol Street Motors Trophy, Barnsley v Doncaster Rovers, Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley, UK, 29/10/2024, K.O 7pm Barnsley's Kyran Lofthouse crosses the ball past Doncaster Rovers' Tom Nixon

"We're lucky we've got Josh (Emmanuel) here too, but it's frustrating for Tom. I know how hard he worked to get back and I don't think it'll be too long before he's back again."

The friendly with Millers saw Steve Evans' side win 3-2 but McCann was more bothered about getting vital minutes into legs of those aforementioned players on the cusp of the squad.

He added: "It was a good game. Rotherham were really strong and had plenty of players who'd played at a higher level than League One which was a good test.

"I was pleased with lots of the performances, not so pleased with others. There were one or two getting back to fitness like Zain Westbrooke. Josh Emmanuel was excellent. Two goals for Harry Clifton too, his first was a really good goal and the second he arrived in the box and headed home. It was important to get players minutes."