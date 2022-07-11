Rovers have recruited four new faces so far this summer and allowed two players to leave the club as boss Gary McSheffrey reshapes his side following last season’s relegation to League Two.

Birmingham City striker Josh Andrews became McSheffrey’s latest acquisition on Friday when his six-month loan move from Birmingham City was confirmed.

Tommy Rowe and Gary McSheffrey pictured before Doncaster's pre-season friendly against Nuneaton Borough.

He joins Harrison Biggins, Luke Molyneux and George Miller in the building.

“There’s another one that’s pretty close,” McSheffrey revealed after Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win over Nuneaton Borough.

“But, again, some good clubs in our division and in the division above want him as well.

"He wants to come here, which is good and shows we’re doing things right.”

A central defender is thought to have been added to Rovers’ shopping list after it was revealed captain Tom Anderson will miss the start of the new season.

McSheffrey added: "Sometimes certain things happen and you have to change your target or your priority of where you spend next.

"We’re just juggling with a couple at the minute.”

McSheffrey’s remaining options at the heart of defence include Ro-Shaun Williams, Joseph Olowu and Ollie Younger, as well as 18-year-old Bobby Faulkner.

Younger was used at right-back in the games against Armthorpe Welfare and Nuneaton and could start the season there should Kyle Knoyle fail to recover from hernia surgery in time for the opening game against Bradford City on July 30.

Faulkner, who signed a new two-year deal with the club this summer, has caught the eye in his two pre-season outings so far.

McSheffrey ideally wants him to gain further experience out on loan this season, however.

Doncaster have also handed trials to five players during pre-season.

They include former Bristol City, Cardiff and Middlesbrough playmaker Lee Tomlin, left-back Cieran Dunne, midfielders Jack Degruchy and Bailey Conway, as well as another midfielder whose identity is not yet known.