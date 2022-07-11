The midfield pair have yet to make an appearance during pre-season but were named on the bench for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nuneaton Borough and took part in the pre-match warm-up.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: "We want to show people they’re not injured, they’re running on the pitch and getting up to the levels that are required and they’ll feature in the next game.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Luke Molyneux.

"We’re getting some numbers back and hopefully come the start of the season, first couple of weeks, we’ll have a healthy-looking squad.”

Aidan Barlow and Ben Close have also yet to feature for Rovers during pre-season.

McSheffrey added: “Ben is getting better and better each day and each week. Michael (McBride), the new physio, has come in and really got stuck into his IT band problem that he had surgery on.

"There was some chronic scar tissue that was still causing him a problem and it’s getting better each day.”

McSheffrey hopes central midfielder Close, who still has two years left to run on the three-year deal he signed last summer, can take part in non-contact training next week.

"I still think he’s a few weeks away, if everything goes OK,” he added.

"He will definitely add some composure to the middle of the park.”

On versatile Barlow, McSheffrey said: “Aidy had his first jog yesterday (Friday). He rolled his ankle quite bad.

"Knowing the injury from experience the physio reckons it’s a four to six-week thing but Aidy’s first jog was after ten days or so. So he’s progressing.”

Forward Kieran Agard made his first appearance for Rovers since March against Nuneaton – but Jon Taylor was not risked after picking up a niggle in training.

An ankle injury restricted winger Taylor to just three appearances in the 2021/22 campaign.

He returned for the start of pre-season training last month, however, and played 45 minutes in Doncaster’s friendly win over Armthorpe Welfare.