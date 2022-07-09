Goals from George Miller – his second in as many matches – and the club’s latest arrival Josh Andrews either side of half time gave Rovers a 2-0 victory in the Midlands.

“There were good bits and some not-so-good bits,” said McSheffrey.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

”Large periods of the first half we wanted to control the game better, especially after getting one ahead.

"Second half we controlled the midfield areas a lot better and took the sting out of their play. They had a couple of good efforts still – we got lucky with the one from the halfway line that just went over – but I can’t complain; a 2-0 win, the lads saw the game out really well.

"There were a lot of pleasing things. There’s things we need to improve on but it’s the second game, it’s still all about fitness and conditioning for the lads.”

McSheffrey fielded four trialists throughout the match.

They included left-back Cieran Dunne and attacking midfielder Jack Degruchy, who both featured against Armthorpe Welfare last weekend, as well as another unnamed midfielder and ex-Cardiff City and Middlesbrough attacker Lee Tomlin.

Now 33, Tomlin most recently played for Walsall in League Two last season after leaving Cardiff in October.

On Tomlin, McSheffrey said: "He works hard, he’s trained a lot. He’s coming in on trial as a 33-year-old that’s played in the Premier League and had a good career.