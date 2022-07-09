The striker has joined Rovers on a six-month loan deal from Championship side Birmingham City, having previously played in the fourth tier with Harrogate and Rochdale.

“It was invaluable for me, to get to know the league and some of the teams we’ll be coming up against,” the 20-year-old said after becoming Gary McSheffrey’s fourth summer signing.

“I was doing well at the start (at Rochdale) and then I had a couple of injuries that hampered me a bit. Towards the end I felt very confident, got used to the league and I know I can do it in this league.

“It’s about repeating it this season and doing it even better this time.

“I’m glad I’ve got it done early so I can get to know the lads, get to know the system and hopefully fit in really well.”

Anderson, who stands at 6ft 5ins, scored three goals in 17 league appearances and a further two in five cup outings during a temporary spell with the Dale last term.

He is set to play 45 minutes in today’s friendly against Nuneaton Borough.

“I can’t wait for the game on Saturday,” he added.

"Hopefully I’ll score and I can celebrate with the fans.”

McSheffrey wanted to add a more physical dimension to his forward line after allowing Joe Dodoo to leave the club.

He said of Anderson: “He knows the game, his link-up play is good and he can shift when he gets going.