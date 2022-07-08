Mixed news on injuries to Doncaster Rovers pair Kyle Knoyle and Tom Anderson

Knoyle is recovering from hernia surgery and may be fit for the 2022/23 curtain-raiser against Bradford City, according to Gary McSheffrey.

The Doncaster Rovers boss was less optimistic on Anderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson is facing more time on the sidelines.

He told fans at a Q&A event on Thursday: “Tom won’t be on the team sheet for the beginning of the season, he’s seeing a specialist as we speak.

"We are waiting for him to see another one next week, then we will discuss what needs to be done.”

Club captain Anderson, whose contract was extended this summer, had begun pre-season training prior to suffering another setback.

His latest complaint is said to be in a different area than the original issue, which has kept him out since December.

Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle. Photo: Howard Roe

Knoyle was named in the League Two Team of The Year the last time he played in the fourth tier during the 2020/21 season, when he helped Cambridge United win promotion.

He made 52 appearances in his first year at Doncaster and also completed the first week of pre-season training before Rovers’ new physio Michael McBride made a decision to address what had been an ongoing issue.

McShreffrey still expects the 25-year-old to play a big role again next term and told The Free Press: "It should have got nipped in the bud at the end of the season, but the decision was made to hope it settles down.