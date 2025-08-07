Doncaster Rovers press notes: Jay McGrath latest, Mansfield preview + Marvin Johnson clarity

Jay McGrath

Doncaster Rovers head to Mansfield Town on Saturday. Ahead of the game manager Grant McCann spoke with the local media. Here’s the main headlines to emerge from his pre-match press conference:

Team news

The only absentee right now for Rovers is Jamie Sterry, with the full-back suffering a sickening head injury in last week's opener versus Exeter. McCann gave a fresh update on his status with the defender likely to be sidelined until September at the earliest.

Elsewhere, the only other player not 100 per cent fit as of last week was Jay McGrath. But McCann says a 60-minute intra-squad friendly during the week was vital as he continues to step up after groin surgery this summer. McCann said: "He's had another good week and he's edging closer, for sure. He got 60 minutes on Tuesday.

"Every day I see him getting back to where I know he can get to. I know he's edging closer to fitness because he likes a little moan on the training ground! But I like that!"

Mansfield test

Saturday will see a big Rovers following make the short trip up to Mansfield Town. The Stags lost to Burton on day one and will be looking to bounce back, led by their vastly-experienced manager Nigel Clough.

"I really like them and how Nigel goes about things," McCann said of his opposite number. "They've had to wait patiently for their chance to get back in League One.

"They lost some big players last year but Nigel always seems to find good replacements. It doesn't surprise me to see how well he's doing there. It'll be a tough game but we've analysed them and now we've put a plan together to go there and give a good account of ourselves."

Charlie Crew's return

A new(ish) face will be in McCann's squad at Field Mill. Charlie Crew returned earlier this week on a season-long loan arrangement from Leeds United. After a stellar showing at the back-end of last season fans are excited to see how the Wales youngster deals with life in League One.

McCann, too, is also fascinated by how the 19-year-old fares: "We've seen just the last few days in training how much energy he's got and how he can handle the ball. I'm pleased to have him back. And I'm pleased Leeds have trusted us again with his development. I thank Daniel (Farke, Leeds manager) and appreciate he can see the progression for Charlie whilst with us."

Marvin Johnson clarity

Just before McCann’s press conference, a fresh report landed linking Rovers with former Sheffield Wednesday man Marvin Johnson.

The 34-year-old, who can play full-back or wing-back, is without a club after leaving Hillsborough this summer. But McCann was quick to dismiss the link. When quizzed by BBC Radio Sheffield on whether Johnson is on his radar, he bluntly replied: "No." He then added: "We're happy with our left-backs and we've two very good ones in James Maxwell and Jack Senior."

On the free agent market as a whole, McCann says it's not something he's considering right now: "It's not one (area) we've looked at, I have to be honest. But we're aware of it, for sure.