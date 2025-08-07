Former Sheffield Wednesday man linked with Doncaster Rovers move

Marvin Johnson (right) left Sheffield Wednesday this summer after four seasons at Hillsborough. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A fresh report has linked a new name with Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Marvin Johnson, who can play full-back or wing-back down the left flank, is a free agent after leaving Hillsborough this summer.

Now, a report from news outlet Sportsboom suggests Rovers "have enquired" about signing the 34-year-old. They claim that League One rivals Exeter City, who Rovers beat in last weekend's opening League One match, are also interested in the former Middlesbrough man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says: "Our sources have learnt that League One rivals Doncaster Rovers have enquired about signing the player on a one-year deal for next season."

Johnson was released by the Owls at the end of last season after four years at Hillsborough in which he played a total of 169 games for the club. Johnson was a key player for the Owls last season as they finished 12th in the league but left after his contract was not renewed. The Owls have endured a tumultuous summer with ample issues on and off the field.

Rovers have signed nine players so far this summer with Charlie Crew's return on a season-long loan the latest deal to be confirmed, earlier this week. Manager Grant McCann is conducting his press conference this afternoon - ahead of Saturday's trip to Mansfield - and will no doubt be asked on whether Johnson is on his radar or not.