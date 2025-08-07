Former Sheffield Wednesday man linked with Doncaster Rovers move
Former Sheffield Wednesday player Marvin Johnson, who can play full-back or wing-back down the left flank, is a free agent after leaving Hillsborough this summer.
Now, a report from news outlet Sportsboom suggests Rovers "have enquired" about signing the 34-year-old. They claim that League One rivals Exeter City, who Rovers beat in last weekend's opening League One match, are also interested in the former Middlesbrough man.
The report says: "Our sources have learnt that League One rivals Doncaster Rovers have enquired about signing the player on a one-year deal for next season."
Johnson was released by the Owls at the end of last season after four years at Hillsborough in which he played a total of 169 games for the club. Johnson was a key player for the Owls last season as they finished 12th in the league but left after his contract was not renewed. The Owls have endured a tumultuous summer with ample issues on and off the field.
Rovers have signed nine players so far this summer with Charlie Crew's return on a season-long loan the latest deal to be confirmed, earlier this week. Manager Grant McCann is conducting his press conference this afternoon - ahead of Saturday's trip to Mansfield - and will no doubt be asked on whether Johnson is on his radar or not.
