Grant McCann provides injury update on Doncaster Rovers defender Jamie Sterry

Jamie Sterry went off in the first game of the season.

Doncaster Rovers full-back Jamie Sterry is set to be out of action for at least three weeks after suffering extensive facial damage in last weekend's opener.

The Rovers right-back was substituted midway through the first half after a collision with Exeter City's goalkeeper Joe Whitworth when attempting to meet a cross in the box.

After lengthy treatment the vice-captain was eventually helped to his feet before departing groggily down the pitch and heading to hospital.

Now, offering a fresh update, manager Grant McCann says he'll likely need to deploy a face mask when he returns to action after surgery.

"He'll probably be out longer than we anticipated, three weeks, four weeks maybe," McCann told the media on Thursday. "We're hoping we can maybe get him back before then but he's done a right bit of damage to his face - well, Joe Whitworth did it to his face really, albeit accidentally!

"He's fractured his cheekbone, fractured his eye socket, there's something the matter with his jaw line. There's a lot really and it'll take a bit of time for him to heal and get a mask that is suitable. He'll have an operation Monday next week and then it's a matter of time for the swelling to settle down and him to be comfortable and then getting on with the rehab.

"He's so unlucky. It happened to him in his first season here. He had an injury to his toe that none of us had seen before which kept him out for two or three months.

"This freak injury has happened now. I'm gutted for him."

When quizzed by the Free Press on the complexities involved in wearing a face mask, McCann added: "I've not gone too far into it with Dave (Rennie, head of medical) but it'll have to be fitted right. Some people are comfortable with them, some aren't. I've never had to wear one myself playing but I'd imagine it'd be annoying or frustrating having that on your face whilst playing football. But we'll see because I think they're made to try and be as comfortable as possible. We just want the op to go well and see how he recovers."