Doncaster Rovers press notes: Grant McCann’s reset, referee snub and Wimbledon preview

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann spoke with the local media ahead of his side's home game with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Here, we take a look at some of the major topics to emerge from the press conference:

Big reset after Wigan

Last week's 3-0 loss to Wigan was a bump in the road for Rovers after they entered the game joint-top of the division. After getting their wings clipped in Greater Manchester, McCann says he engaged in some positive reinforcement at Cantley Park at the start of a new week.

"I just reset the players during the week," he said. "It's not something I tend to do but I just showed them the stats and what we've done over these first 11 games.

Picture Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League One; Wigan Athletic vs Doncaster Rovers ; 13-09-2025 3.00pm; DW Stadium ;

"It's been a relatively positive start but we know we could have done even better. Last week is gone now and it's about getting back on home soil, putting in a good performance and hopefully getting three points."

Part of that reset was a behind-closed-doors bounce game with Lincoln in midweek. The exercise delivered not only a 3-1 win but more importantly vital minutes into the legs of those on the fringes of the first team.

"It was a good performance and a lot of players got minutes - Jamie Sterry, Toyosi Olusanya, Jay McGrath all played 60 minutes. And there were good performances too from the likes of Zain Westbrooke, Damola Ajayi, Brandon Hanlan and Joe Sbarra so there was a lot of positives to take from it."

Wimbledon preview

The Dons came up with Rovers last term, albeit via the play-offs, and have enjoyed a solid start with 12 points posted so far. Last term Rovers only took one point from a possible six against Johnnie Jackson's side and McCann is expecting a similarly stern test this time around.

"They did excellently last season to get promoted and have started well," said McCann. "It'll be tough because they're disciplined and hard to beat. They're aggressive and have a style of play that's hard to play against but we've been working on that this week and hope we can come up with a plan to get the three points but as I say it'll be tough."

Ref justice

Last weekend's defeat to Wigan saw Rovers put in their worst showing of the season. They barely threatened the hosts' goal all afternoon but you can't help but wonder what the outcome would have been had an early penalty been awarded for what looked like a cast-iron foul on Luke Molyneux in the area.

When asked by the Free Press if he'd raised the issue with EFL head of referees Mike Jones - something he has done regularly in recent times - McCann admits he struggled to justify reaching out.

He replied: "No, there's no point any more really. Because you just get the same old answers back and nothing gets done about it. I don't need to ring Mike up because it's a stone-wall penalty and he'd have told me that, so it's done now."

Familiar face back in the game

McCann offered his best wishes to his close friend Michael Duff after he was announced as manager of League One rivals Wycombe. Duff and McCann go way back, having played together for Cheltenham and Northern Ireland. Duff is also godfather to McCann's eldest son, Bayley and the pair are big pals.

"I'm pleased to see him back," McCann said. "He was brilliant at Cheltenham and then Barnsley. It was a tough one at Swansea and then at Huddersfield he was probably unfortunate. He couldn't get any sort of consistency going so it's nice to see him back and I'm sure he'll get them going and make them hard to beat. Michael's a good person so it's good to see him back."