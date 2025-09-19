Grant McCann delivers Doncaster Rovers injury update with midfielder set for lengthy lay-off

Harry Clifton is set to miss a sizeable chunk of time, Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Grimsby Town midfielder made an early exit last weekend at Wigan Athletic after feeling a tweak of his hamstring. Issuing an update on Friday afternoon, his manager says a lengthy lay-off is now in store.

"He's probably going to miss the best part of six weeks with a hamstring tear which is not good," McCann said. "It'll probably be the early part of November before Harry returns. But the good thing is everyone else is fit. He tried to play on with it but we could see that he couldn't get out of a sprint. It's disappointing news because Harry's important to the way we want to play but as one door closes another opens for someone else."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, midfielder Robbie Gotts is fully back into contention having been absent for the past month with a thigh injury. The 25-year-old could feature on Saturday at home to AFC Wimbledon. In the build-up to that clash, Rovers played a behind-closed-doors friendly with Lincoln City midweek with vital minutes into the legs of Jamie Sterry Toyosi Olusanya, Ben Close and ample others.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

McCann added: "We didn't risk Robbie in that game because he's not long back but we got a good week's training into him but he'll come into the thinking for tomorrow."

Olusanya scored twice in that work-out against the Imps whilst Close scored an "outstanding" long-range goal in a 3-1 victory.

On the forward, who is on loan from Houston Dynamo, McCann says he is now in a position to be put in from the start. "He's been here two-and-a-half to three weeks and we've worked hard to get some extra work into him," McCann said. "He's close to starting and it could be tomorrow. I think everyone's excited to see him kick on."