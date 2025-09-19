'They've not changed...' - AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson previews Doncaster Rovers trip

Doncaster Rovers are back at home on Saturday with AFC Wimbledon the visitors to DN4.

Both sides won promotion from League Two last season and each has made encouraging starts so far; Rovers have 16 points from eight outings with the Dons on a healthy 12 points themselves.

Wimbledon chief Johnnie Jackson thinks that given the familiarity of both sides, it's a tough one to call.

"They’ve not changed a great deal (from last season), to be honest," he said ahead of his side's jaunt up to South Yorkshire.

Johnnie Jackson, manager of AFC Wimbledon. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

"A lot of the same personnel trying to do a lot of the same things. They’ve started really well and had a great season last season. They're well-drilled, really well coached, and they've taken that into this season as well and hit the ground running.

"We’re very familiar with them and what they do. They’ll think the same of us. I suppose both teams will be trying to come up with something different that we haven't seen to try and win the game.

"It’s a familiar opponent, familiar surroundings, and we know we're going to be in for a tough game for sure."

Rovers boss Grant McCann is speaking with the local media on Friday lunchtime, when he's expected to give a team news update including the latest on midfielder Harry Clifton after his early exit from last weekend's defeat to Wigan.