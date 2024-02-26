Doncaster Rovers pair picked out for praise by Grant McCann after catching the eye

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last weekend saw Rovers record a slender but thoroughly deserved 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon. It stretched their undefeated run to five games - their best tally of form since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Whilst Hakeeb Adelakun grabbed most of the headlines - the winger notched his third goal of what is fast becoming a prolific loan spell - McCann chose to highlight the performances of two players just behind Adelakun, in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was very good energy from Harrison Biggins," McCann told the Free Press, when asked about the build-up to the only goal of the game. "He can run all day and is aggressive in his pressing.

Harrison Biggins receives instructions from manager Grant McCann.

"It was a really good team goal, if you watch it back. But it was good by Harrison to just slip away and slip Hakeeb in. It was a great team performance."

The move had actually started when Spurs loanee Matty Craig made an eagle-eyed interception. The ball then moved on to James Maxwell, Joe Ironside and Biggins before Adelakun's fine finish.

Craig has certainly been winning plaudits from the fans since his arrival in January. And he once again got a glowing review from his manager after another classy showing against the Dons: "He's getting better all the time and is getting used to the demands of this level. Maybe the first couple of games took him by surprise at how physical it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we know he's physical and he's tried to adapt his game a little bit to be in that sort of position he's in. There will be contact and he will have to find his way out of tight little spaces. He's a great kid. Sometimes you take young boys on loan from the Premier League and they don't really seem to want to (learn). I've seen it over the years when some players come in and think they're better and there's no coaching them.