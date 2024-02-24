Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the game manager Grant McCann spoke to the media. Here is a transcript of his post-match press conference:

Q: What was your verdict on the game?

GM: "It's another good win for us and we're pleased to get the three points and a clean sheet. I thought we probably could have had a few more goals and we made it abit nervy for ourselves towards the end, but it was great resilience from the lads to keep it out of our net.

"That was pleasing to see."

Q: That's five unbeaten now. Do you think you're getting the balance right?

GM: "I think we're playing well. Confidence helps with that. We feel strong in all departments, the bench is strong and that's keeping competition healthy.

"Hakeeb, for example, is in tremendous form and we're gutted he had to come off with the dead leg. He was looking strong and could have added more to the game but unfortunately he couldn't run it off. I'm pleased with the whole team effort and ruthlessness at the minute, in terms of both boxes.

Q: The goal showed how confident the team is didn't it?

GM: "Yes, it was a brilliant move. From the position Harrison (Biggins) picked up we wanted to try and cause their two midfielders a problem with Bailey and Biggins playing a little bit more split. It was nice to see the ball played to him. He just drove and Haks then made the run and it was an excellent finish. He's improving all the time. We see it every day. On Thursday we had games at the training ground and his finishing with both feet was excellent.

"We had other chances today, with balls flashing across goal that we didn't get on the end of. But I can't complain. It's another three points and focus straight away now moves to Walsall next week."

Q: How influential has Richard Wood's return been?

GM: It’s not just Woody, the whole back four have been injured for periods this season. Tim (Lo-Tutala) has made a difference in terms of the way he talks and communicates. As I say the boys are in good form and we feel we can give anyone a game at this level.

Q: Any update on Adelakun or Jamie Sterry?

GM: "Haks has just got a dead leg and these things take two or three days to settle down so I'm sure he'll be fine for next week.

"Jamie had a bit of a cut. He's fine. The reason we made the sub was we didn't want to be waiting towards the end. When he came off there was a bit of blood but I'd imagine he'll be fine. I think they'll both be ok (for Walsall)."

Q: Do you feel you're on a path now that you can maintain?

