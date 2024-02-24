'Real swagger', 'bossed proceedings' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Wimbledon win

Hakeeb Adelakun scored the only goal of the game, early on, and that’s how it stayed. Here’s how we rated the Rovers players from today’s contest:
1. Rovers celebrate their goal in the win over Wimbledon.
Hakeeb Adelakun celebrates his strike with Owen Bailey Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala - 7
Was rarely troubled by Wimbledon's blunt attack. Finally got his first clean sheet and, crucially, he's yet to be on the losing side for Rovers. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Jamie Sterry - 7
Involved in plenty of swift attacks. Defended diligently but a concern when he went off late on after taking a hefty whack. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Richard Wood - 8
Aerially he dominated and once again marshalled everyone around him. A true leader, in every sense. Photo: John Hobson/AHPIX LTD