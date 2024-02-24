News you can trust since 1925
'Real swagger', 'bossed proceedings' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Wimbledon win

Doncaster Rovers made it five games unbeaten with a 1-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 24th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT

Hakeeb Adelakun scored the only goal of the game, early on, and that’s how it stayed. Here’s how we rated the Rovers players from today’s contest:

Hakeeb Adelakun celebrates his strike with Owen Bailey

Was rarely troubled by Wimbledon's blunt attack. Finally got his first clean sheet and, crucially, he's yet to be on the losing side for Rovers.

2. Thimothee Lo-Tutala - 7

Involved in plenty of swift attacks. Defended diligently but a concern when he went off late on after taking a hefty whack.

3. Jamie Sterry - 7

Aerially he dominated and once again marshalled everyone around him. A true leader, in every sense.

4. Richard Wood - 8

