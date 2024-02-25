Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are four talking points to emerge from the contest:

Sign him up!

When Hakeeb Adelakun had to go off less than ten minutes before the restart there was a collective sigh from Rovers' fans.

To say the Lincoln loanee has made a big impact would be an understatement. Three goals and four assists tells its own story.

His latest strike in the early throes of this contest proved the difference between the two sides. So it was a shame when he couldn't continue past the 54th minute. The niggle stemmed from when he took a fair old whack just before half-time.

Thankfully the post-match prognosis from Grant McCann was positive, suggesting it was just a dead leg that should be shaken off before the trip to Walsall next weekend.

Such has been the impact Adelakun has made, the home faithful made a plea to the Rovers board when he was replaced by Kyle Hurst.

Hakeeb Adelakun slots home the opening goal in Rovers' win over Wimbledon.

"Sign him up" came the vocal demand about a player who is ticking towards the expiry of his contract at Sincil Bank. The problem for Rovers is that there's likely to be plenty of demand for the 27-year-old's signature.

Long overdue clean sheet

For the first time in ten matches Rovers recorded a shut-out.

Although Wimbledon offered virtually nothing of note to trouble Thimothee Lo-Tutala in the home goal, it was nevertheless satisfying to record a first clean sheet since the New Year's Day success over MK Dons.

"It's important and everyone feels great after getting that," McCann told the Free Press post-match. "Especially the goalkeeper and the back four!

"We'd love to get more of those because obviously the more we get the more chance we have of winning games."

Wasted chances

Make no mistake, the margin of this victory should have been far greater than just one solitary goal.

Chances came and went but after Adelakun's opener the hosts couldn't build on it, try as they might.

Joe Ironside and Kyle Hurst both had decent opportunities, especially second half, before Luke Molyneux inexplicably air-kicked just a few yards out.

Thankfully, it didn't prove to be costly as Rovers held out. But a few more goals would have been nice, especially as they look to rectify the division's fifth-worst goal difference.

"I thought we probably could have had a few more goals," "McCann said afterwards. "We made it a bit nervy for ourselves towards the end, but it was great resilience from the lads to keep it out of our net.

McCann's challenge

This result means Rovers are on their best unbeaten streak since the start of last season.

Game by game the team are displaying more confidence. The current streak started with that last-gasp draw down at Sutton last month and McCann has now revealed that before that match down in London he set his players a challenge.

"I said a few weeks ago we want to finish as strong as we can," said McCann. "I sat down with the lads and showed them the 18 games that we had left at that stage.

"I challenged them to try and finish top of that form table (18-game period) and we've started well with 11 points from five games. We want to continue to build and see where it takes us."