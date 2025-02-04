Doncaster Rovers pair nominated for monthly EFL awards after stellar January

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 4th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann is up for the manager of the month award for League Two for January.

The Northern Irishman led Rovers to four wins from their five league outings, including victories over Fleetwood, Gillingham, Harrogate and Barrow with the only blot on their copybook a home reverse to Port Vale.

McCann, who last won the monthly gong in April 2024, is up against Graham Alexander (Bradford City), Ian Holloway (Swindon Town) and Johnnie Jackson (AFC Wimbledon).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And it's not just the Rovers manager who is nominated for recognition. Defender Joseph Olowu is up for the player of the month award after some stellar showings in the aforementioned good run of form.

He is up against Bradford's Alex Pattison, Notts County's David McGoldrick and Accrington Stanley's Shaun Whalley. Olowu's colleague Luke Molyneux won the August award earlier this term.

All winners will be announced on Friday morning.

Related topics:Grant McCannEFLLeague TwoGraham AlexanderBradford CityIan Holloway
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice