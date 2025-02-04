Doncaster Rovers pair nominated for monthly EFL awards after stellar January
The Northern Irishman led Rovers to four wins from their five league outings, including victories over Fleetwood, Gillingham, Harrogate and Barrow with the only blot on their copybook a home reverse to Port Vale.
McCann, who last won the monthly gong in April 2024, is up against Graham Alexander (Bradford City), Ian Holloway (Swindon Town) and Johnnie Jackson (AFC Wimbledon).
And it's not just the Rovers manager who is nominated for recognition. Defender Joseph Olowu is up for the player of the month award after some stellar showings in the aforementioned good run of form.
He is up against Bradford's Alex Pattison, Notts County's David McGoldrick and Accrington Stanley's Shaun Whalley. Olowu's colleague Luke Molyneux won the August award earlier this term.
All winners will be announced on Friday morning.